Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Agree on Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran to come to terms with the United States on a nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days. Interacting with reporters after Board of Peace inaugural meeting, President Trump stated that the U.S. wants to reach an agreement; however, he added that if no deal is made, it will be unfortunate for Iran. He said, two weeks should be enough time. Earlier, Iran had refused to meet US and Israeli demands to reduce its missile programme or stop supporting various armed groups.

Iran and Russia held joint military drills as a second American aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, yesterday. Both the US and Iran have indicated that they are ready for war if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme fail. Iran also conducted military drills that involved live-fire in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. Internal tensions in Iran are growing, with people holding memorial services for protesters killed by security forces 40 days ago. Some gatherings have seen anti-government chants despite threats from authorities.