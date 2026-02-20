The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Agree on Nuclear Deal

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 3:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran to come to terms with the United States on a nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days. Interacting with reporters after Board of Peace inaugural meeting, President Trump stated that the U.S. wants to reach an agreement; however, he added that if no deal is made, it will be unfortunate for Iran. He said, two weeks should be enough time. Earlier, Iran had refused to meet US and Israeli demands to reduce its missile programme or stop supporting various armed groups.

Iran and Russia held joint military drills as a second American aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, yesterday. Both the US and Iran have indicated that they are ready for war if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme fail. Iran also conducted military drills that involved live-fire in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week. Internal tensions in Iran are growing, with people holding memorial services for protesters killed by security forces 40 days ago. Some gatherings have seen anti-government chants despite threats from authorities.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, Russia Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean Amid Rising Tensions with US

Feb 20, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

Feb 20, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

Feb 20, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, Russia Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean Amid Rising Tensions with US

20 February 2026 3:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

20 February 2026 3:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

20 February 2026 3:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Agree on Nuclear Deal

20 February 2026 3:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments