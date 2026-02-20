Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 3:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, today said that Google is proud to serve as a connection point between India and the United States both figuratively and literally. He said this while addressing the signing ceremony of the Pax Silica Declaration between India and the US at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Mr Pichai noted that the India-US partnership has a critical role to play in shaping an inclusive and transformative AI future. He stressed on the need for both the nations to work together to ensure that the benefits of AI are available to everyone and everywhere.

Expressing confidence in India’s technological journey, he said that the country is set to witness an extraordinary trajectory in AI. The Google CEO asserted that Pax Silica focuses on ensuring that the supply chains are safe and secure, encouraging greater commercial partnerships across key technologies. He added that Google is supporting this growth with a full-stack commitment, including products, scaling, and infrastructure.