US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

Feb 20, 2026

At the signing ceremony of the Pax Silica Declaration between India and the United States, US Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said that the agreement represents a shared commitment to building the future through innovation and partnership. Highlighting the growing India-US collaboration in emerging technologies, Mr Helberg said both countries are affirming a pro-innovation approach to Artificial Intelligence.

He noted that the partnership seeks to counter efforts that may constrain technological progress, promoting open, democratic innovation ecosystems. Emphasising on the Pax Silica Declaration, Mr Helberg said that this document is not merely an agreement on paper, but a roadmap for a shared future. He noted that both nations are building a new architecture that diffuses intelligence, placing the power of AI into the palms of people’s hands and unleashing a wave of unprecedented possibilities.

