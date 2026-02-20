The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, Russia Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean Amid Rising Tensions with US

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 3:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Naval forces of Iran and Russia held a joint drill in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, amid growing speculation about an impending US military strike against Iran. As per media reports, the drill involved Iran’s Alvand destroyer, missile-launching warships, helicopters, landing craft, special operation teams, and combat speedboats, among others. The exercise followed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drill in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, which included a temporary closure of the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump yesterday said that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal over its nuclear programme, warning that otherwise really bad things will happen.

Last week, Trump ordered the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East, reinforcing the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying guided-missile destroyers already in the region.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

Feb 20, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

Feb 20, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Agree on Nuclear Deal

Feb 20, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, Russia Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean Amid Rising Tensions with US

20 February 2026 3:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

20 February 2026 3:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

20 February 2026 3:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Agree on Nuclear Deal

20 February 2026 3:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments