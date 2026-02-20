Bangladesh Parliament to hold first session on February 26

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 8:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The first session of the newly elected Bangladesh Parliament will be held on February 26, during the month of Ramadan, officials from the Parliament Secretariat said.

The new government, led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is required under Article 72(2) of the Constitution to convene the first session of Parliament within 30 days of the publication of the official gazette of the general election results.

While the President formally summons Parliament, the move is made on the written advice of the Prime Minister, with the date and time fixed through a presidential order.

The results of the 13th national election were officially published on February 14, setting March 16 as the final deadline for holding the inaugural session.

According to records from the Parliament Secretariat, only three of the country’s last 12 national parliaments have begun their first sessions during Ramadan.