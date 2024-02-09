Boxing: Nikhat Zareen and Arundhati Choudhary storm into semifinals of STRANDJA Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria

@Media_SAI

Reigning World Champions Nikhat Zareen and Arundhati Choudhary stormed into the semifinals of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria last night. In a closely contested first quarter-final, Nikhat defeated France’s Lkhadiri Wassila in the 50kg category by 5-0. Nikhat will face the Bulgarian counterpart Zlatislava Chukanova in the Semi-Finals. Arundhati Choudhary in the 66kg category, dominated Matovic Milena of Serbia to secure a 5-0 victory. She will meet Jessica Triebeľová of Slovakia in the semifinals. Both the semifinal matches will be played tomorrow.



The Strandja Memorial Tournament, with over 300 participants from 30 countries, is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions.