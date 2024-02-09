इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 06:36:42      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sneha wins 4th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Sneha Singh picked up her second win in three starts despite two bogeys in the last three holes at the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the East Point Club here on Friday. 

Sneha, who held a five-shot lead, carded an even par 72 but still managed to hold off Hitaashee Bakshi. 

Hitaashee did make a charge with a bogey free 69 on the final day, but it was not enough to overturn the five-shot deficit she started with.

Sneha totalled 5-under 211 while completing a wire-to-wire win. She sggregated 3-under 213 for another second place and young amateur Zara Anand put together a fine 69 to grab the third place at 1-under 215.

Sneha bogeyed early but a birdie on the seventh meant she turned in even par. While she birdied the Par-5 14th, bogeys on the 16th and 18th indicated some nerves but she also had a comforting birdie on the 17th

Sneha has won twice and been a joint runner-up with Hitaashee in the opening leg. She was the only player this week to have carded all three rounds at par or better. This is also the second year running she has won more than once and becomes the first multiple winner in 2024.

Hitaashee now has three runner-up finishes in the first, second and fourth legs and a win in the third.

Zara Anand, who is seen as a very promising talent, shot a fine 69 after rounds of 74-72 on the first two days. 

The round of the week came from Ridhima Dilawari, whose 6-under 66 included a superb run of five birdies from the 11th to 15th. It was also a course record for Ladies at the East Point Golf Club.

Overall, Ridhima had seven birdies against one bogey on the Par-5 10th. She finished the birdie-filled round with three pars and finished fourth at even par 216.

Khushi Khanijau (76) was fifth, while Jasmine Shekar (77), runner-up in the third leg at Kolkata, was sixth. Rhea Jha (76) was seventh and Shweta Mansingh (74) ended eighth.

Seher Atwal (78), Snigdha Goswami (76) and Disha Kavery (78) were tied for ninth place.

 Sneha in four starts has won Rs. 4,59,500 while Hitaashee has earned Rs. 4,59,000, just Rs. 500 less. Khushi Khanijau is third with Jasmine Shekar and Ridhima Dilawari occupying the next two places.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فلسطین میں 13لاکھ بچے انتہائی تشویشناک حالات میں رہنے پر مجبور￼

اقوام متحدہ کے ذیلی ادارے یونیسیف نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ پر اسرائیل ...

پاکستان : الیکشن سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی دفاتر کے باہر دھماکے، 26 افراد جاں بحق

عام انتخابات سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی ...

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart