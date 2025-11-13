Book on Renowned Urdu Journalist Mohammad Muslim Released

“Mohammad Muslim: A Great Human, A Fearless Journalist” pays tribute to a principled editor and inspiring figure of Urdu media

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A new book titled “Mohammad Muslim: A Great Human, A Fearless Journalist”, compiled by senior journalist Javed Akhtar, was released yesterday at Deen Duniya House, near Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid. The book highlights the life and contributions of the renowned Urdu journalist and former editor of Dawat newspaper, Mohammad Muslim. The event was organized by the Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DIWA) and attended by prominent personalities from the Walled City.

The release ceremony was graced by Professor Akhtarul Wasey, Masoom Moradabadi, Professor Riaz Umar, and Athar Muslim, son of the late journalist. The proceedings were conducted by Mohammad Taqi.

Professor Akhtarul Wasey fondly recalled his memories with Mohammad Muslim, describing him as a person with qualities that resembled those of the Prophet’s companions rather than ordinary journalists. He shared an anecdote about how Muslim once recommended him, rather than his own son, for a scholarship opportunity in the United States—reflecting his selflessness and integrity.

Senior journalist Masoom Moradabadi emphasized that the new generation of journalists should learn from figures like Mohammad Muslim, who upheld the dignity of journalism and remained committed to truth even in times of hardship. Professor Riaz Umar suggested that special training programs and scholarships should be established for young journalists to follow such inspiring examples.

Sharing personal memories, Athar Muslim spoke emotionally about his father’s humility and courage. Introducing the book, compiler Javed Akhtar said that while working on it, he was deeply moved by Muslim’s personality, agreeing with those who said, “If one wants to see Allama Iqbal’s ‘Mard-e-Momin’ in real life, look at Mohammad Muslim.”

The 320-page book—the first of its kind on the subject—contains around forty essays by eminent personalities, including former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral, Kuldip Nayar, Syed Shahabuddin, Syed Hamid, G.D. Chandan, and Syed Ali Shah Geelani. It also includes selected editorials, columns (Khabar-o-Nazar), letters, and other writings by Mohammad Muslim.