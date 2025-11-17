42 Indian pilgrims mostly from Hyderabad die in tragic bus accident near Madinah

As many as 18 members of the same family, including several children, who were on the Umrah pilgrimage were killed in the accident.

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 42 Indian pilgrims died on Sunday night in a traffic accident on the Makkah-Madinah highway. The pilgrims had completed their Umrah rituals in Makkah and were traveling by bus to Madinah when the tragedy occurred.

The driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tanker filled with diesel. Many passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, according to reports.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely engulfed by flames, making identification of victims challenging. Three people are reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Indian mission stated on Monday: “In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, a 24×7 control room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah.”

India’s consulate and embassy officials have contacted the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry and other local authorities, and have gone to the site to assist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” Modi posted on X.

Others who have sent condolences include Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and India’s main opposition Congress Party.

A toll-free helpline 8002440003 has been set up.

The Makkah-Madinah route is an eight-lane expressway with a speed limit of 140 kph for small vehicles, and 120 kph for buses.

Saudi Arabia has a considerable budget for road safety and maintenance. The Saudi General Authority for Roads last year launched a “Road Code” to assist with the planning, maintenance and safety of infrastructure.

Also the authority is working to reduce deaths on the roads to less than five per 100,000 people by 2030.

Telangana Approves ₹5 Lakh Compensation for Saudi Bus Crash Victims; President Murmu Expresses Condolences

Telangana State Cabinet announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees to each to the families of Umrah pilgrims from the state, who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held in Hyderabad on Monday has taken the decision.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives of Indian nationals in a tragic bus accident in Medinah of Saudi Arabia. In a social media post, the President extended her condolences to the bereaved families and also wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

The grief-stricken families thronged the Haj House in Nampally in Hyderabad to know more details about their dear ones. They are shattered and trying to join the pieces of information from the Government authorities about the road accident in which at least 42 Umrah pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia and most of them hailed from Hyderabad.

As many as 18 members of the same family, including several children, who were on the Umrah pilgrimage were killed in the accident. Relatives informed that Shaik Naseeruddin and his wife, Akhter Begum, residents of Ramnagar in Musheerabad, had left Hyderabad along with their close relatives to discharge their religious duties. The unconsolable relatives recalled that the family had been looking forward to the pilgrimage for weeks and had spoken about it with quiet excitement. A similar tragedy occurred to another family. Sabiha Begum and her four other family members were also among the victims.

Now the Telangana State Government is making arrangements for sending two members of each of the victims to Saudi Arabia for performing the last rites of the mortal remains of the deceased. The state Cabinet also decided to deploy a government team led by state Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin to Saudi Arabia. One of the AIMIM MLAs and a senior official from the Minority Welfare Department will also be part of the team.