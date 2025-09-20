Bombay High Court Issues Notices in 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Last Updated on September 20, 2025 12:34 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mumbai / New Delhi

The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear the petition filed by the victims of the 2008 Malegaon Bhiku Chowk bomb blast, challenging the acquittal of all seven accused by the Special NIA Court. Notices have been issued to the accused — including BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Colonel Prasad Purohit — as well as the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The petitioners, represented through the Legal Cell of Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra, include six survivors and families of victims. They approached the High Court on September 2, seeking a review of the Special Court’s July 31 verdict, which had acquitted the accused citing insufficient evidence. In that trial, 323 prosecution witnesses and eight defence witnesses were examined, with 39 government witnesses turning hostile.

A two-judge bench led by the Chief Justice questioned the petitioners’ locus standi before agreeing to issue notices. Advocates Mateen Shaikh and Shahid Nadeem submitted supporting documents and cited a recent Supreme Court ruling that upheld victims’ right to appeal. The petitioners have also requested the summoning of additional witnesses under Section 391 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Maulana Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulama Hind welcomed the court’s decision, saying the victims have placed their trust in the organization to pursue justice. He added that senior criminal lawyers would be engaged to fight the case.

The High Court will now hear responses from the accused and the NIA before deciding on further proceedings.