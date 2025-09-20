AIMPLB Holds Emergency Meeting, Vows to Continue Struggle for Waqf Protection

Last Updated on September 19, 2025 10:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Expresses Concern Over Supreme Court’s Interim Order, Vows to Continue Struggle for Waqf Protection

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held an emergency online meeting of its executive committee on Friday under the chairmanship of Board President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. The meeting was convened to review the Supreme Court’s recent interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. After detailed deliberations, the committee passed a resolution highlighting both the positive and negative aspects of the ruling and outlined its future course of action.

Response to Supreme Court’s Order

The Board welcomed the Court’s decision to safeguard existing cases of Waqf by User, calling it a “significant achievement.” However, it expressed deep concern that the Court has closed the door for future recognition of such Waqf properties. The Board further voiced disappointment that the apex court either upheld or remained silent on several controversial provisions of the new law, including:

Ending the Waqf status of properties classified as archaeological monuments.

Making registration of Waqf properties compulsory.

Removing exemption from the Law of Limitation.

Allowing non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards.

Appreciation for Opposition and Civil Society

The executive committee stressed that the interim ruling reflects the impact of public pressure and widespread opposition. It thanked opposition parties, Members of Parliament, civil society groups, human rights organizations, and justice-minded non-Muslim citizens who extended solidarity to the Muslim community in challenging the amendment.

Struggle to Continue

The Board reiterated that the fight is not over. “Our real struggle is against the government’s legislative policy that targets Waqf properties,” the resolution stated. The AIMPLB affirmed that its movement for the protection of Waqf will continue, with the support of opposition parties, minority groups, and civil society, until the controversial amendments are rolled back and the earlier Waqf Act is restored.

Participation in the Meeting

The proceedings were conducted by AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi. The meeting was attended by Vice President Syed Sadatullah Husaini, spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, along with leading clerics, legal experts, and social figures. All members unanimously emphasized that until the Supreme Court’s final verdict, the community must remain united and persistent in its efforts.