AIMPLB Unveils Phase 2 Roadmap to Oppose Waqf Amendment Act

Last Updated on September 18, 2025 11:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

file photo

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a comprehensive second-phase roadmap to intensify its nationwide campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a “black law” that undermines the rights of the community.

According to the plan, the Board will publish booklets titled “We Do Not Accept the Waqf Amendment Act” in Urdu, Hindi and English, with translations in regional languages to follow. Press conferences are scheduled in Delhi and all state capitals, including joint interactions with minority groups and civil society leaders.

The roadmap highlights a series of outreach initiatives. Round-table and interfaith meetings will be convened in major cities to build alliances with non-Muslim personalities, political leaders, and religious representatives. Articles, letters to editors, and full-page advertisements in newspapers will carry the Board’s message, while weekly video clips in multiple regional languages will be uploaded across social media platforms.

The campaign will also include fortnightly hashtag drives on X (formerly Twitter) and live broadcasts of all protests and marches. A massive protest rally is slated for November 16 at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, expected to draw hundreds of thousands from across India. In addition, a “Waqf March” will be held in Delhi and state capitals, culminating in the submission of memoranda to the President and Governors.

Delegations will meet Chief Ministers on October 16 to hand over memoranda, while letters will be delivered to all mutawallis of Waqf properties. From November 1–8, verification drives for Waqf property documents will be conducted through youth volunteer teams and legal experts, following training workshops beginning September 29.

AIMPLB leaders, including Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, and Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, stressed that the campaign is aimed at safeguarding religious endowments and ensuring justice for the community.