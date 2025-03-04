Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bombay HC stays FIR order against ex-SEBI chief, Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others

Mar 4, 2025

AMN

The Bombay High Court today granted a stay on the order of a special PMLA court directing the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file an FIR against former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and other SEBI and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) officials in connection with a listing fraud case. Single-judge Justice S.G. Dighe granted relief after Ms Buch and two others approached the court challenging the order. The High Court prima facie observed that the special court’s order was passed mechanically without going into the details or attributing any role to Buch and others. The court was hearing a plea against the special court’s directive to the ACB to register an FIR against Ms Buch and five others over alleged irregularities in the 1994 listing of a company on the BSE.

