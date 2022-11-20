Bomb blast in Mangaluru in autorickshaw is suspected to be an act of terror: Karnataka CM

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the bomb blast in Mangaluru on Saturday in an autorickshaw is suspected to be an act of terror. Talking to reporters in Bellary on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that an LED inside a pressure cooker exploded in Mangaluru, injuring the autorickshaw driver and a passenger. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital and not in a position to speak. The cooker was found fitted with a detonator, wires and batteries. The Chief Minister further disclosed that the police have tracked the original address of the injured passenger and the locations he had stayed.

The passenger of the autorickshaw was found with a fake Aadhar card and is suspected to have visited several places in India including Coimbatore. He informed that the case has been referred to the National Investigation Agency. After a preliminary probe, the state police suspect that the injured passenger might have links with terror outfits. On whether the passenger has links with banned organisation PFI, the Chief Minister said that the investigating agencies are looking into the matter.