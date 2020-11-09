BMC issues guidelines banning firecrackers during Diwali

AMN

In the wake of Covid-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines banning firecrackers during Diwali. Since Covid-19 patients have major respiratory problems and are likely to have low oxygen levels, the guidelines have been issued.

As the smoke from firecrackers can cause inconvenience to Covid patients, the civic body has banned any type of firecrackers in all public and private premises during Diwali.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to Mumbaikars to show self-discipline and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers as pollution can affect COVID-19 patients. During the Lakshmi Pujan only private premises are allowed to light mild firecrackers in a limited manner. However, citizens are advised to take the necessary precautions and warned to avoid sanitizers while handling firecrackers.

While making rangoli in front of the door and placing diya’s, a bucket full of water and soap should be kept near the door. This will assure that everyone who enters the house will wash hands, feet and face properly.

As suggested by BMC, any kind of social gathering should also be avoided during Diwali. In its guidelines, the corporation has said that people should prefer to go to less crowded places for shopping, if necessary.