BJP trying to crush democracy, says Akhilesh Yadav after Bihar results

Agencies / Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hatched ‘conspiracy’ to win elections.

In a statement issued shortly after the results in Bihar Assembly polls gave out a clear-cut mandate for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Yadav claimed that the BJP is ‘weakening democracy’ and has made elections ‘controversial and unbelievable’.

Akhilesh Yadav alerted the people against the BJP alleging that the “double engine” government is trying to crush the democracy.

“The ‘double engine’ government (the government in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre) of BJP is trying to crush democracy. Rigging in polls is taking away the rights of people’s vote and affects the democracy,” Akhilesh said while addressing party workers here at the SP office.

He thanked voters for their support in the UP bypolls and said that his party is committed to the development and alerted them from the BJP, which he claimed could do anything to remain in power.