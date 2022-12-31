FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP to go solo in Karnataka assembly polls: Amit Shah

AMN / BANGLURU

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has said that BJP will fight elections alone in Karnataka and also form government in the state.

Addressing the booth level workers of BJP in Bengaluru, he said those associated with JD(S) are spreading rumours that BJP will form an alliance with them. He said it is the aspiration of all BJP workers to strengthen BJP in South India and Karnataka is the gateway to the South. 

Mr. Shah criticized the Congress, saying that for them power is a tool to indulge in corruption and for BJP it is a medium to work for the poor. He pointed out that in Karnataka the Congress and JD(S) coalition government fell due to the burden of corruption, thereby paving the way for B S Yeddyurappa to form the Government followed by Basavaraj Bommai. He told the party workers that in 2022, out of seven assembly elections, BJP won in Goa, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Gujarat and Congress was eliminated in six states. Listing out the welfare schemes of the central government, he appealed to the party workers to seek votes based on their good track record.

