BJP slams Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Operation Sindoor remarks

AMN

The BJP today hit out at Congress and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi over the alleged criticism of Operation Sindoor. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the way Rahul Gandhi compared the Armed Forces’ success with surrender is a clear insult to their valour and sacrifice.

\He questioned the Congress Party, saying that after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the UPA government stated that the composite dialogue with Pakistan would not be affected by terrorist activities. He termed this surrender. He also questioned why the UPA leadership surrendered Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1971 after a decisive military victory against Pakistan.