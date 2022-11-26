FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP says AAP providing self-certification in Delhi excise policy case

Published On: By

AMN

BJP today took a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party following its convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s comments over the CBI chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. Mr. Kejriwal claimed that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia got a clean chit in the case as CBI did not name him in its charge sheet.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia pointed out that the investigative agency was bound to file a charge sheet within a stipulated time and there is also a provision for a supplementary charge sheet in the law. He underlined that the agencies are working in an independent and impartial manner and they are free to take steps in the matter of corruption. Mr Bhatia also alleged that the AAP convenor is providing self-certification and does not have faith in the investigative agencies.

