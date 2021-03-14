BJP releases names of 63 candidates for West Bengal polls

Babul Supriyo to contest from Tollygunge

AMN / WEB DESK

Hectic political activities are underway in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Union Minister Babul Supriyo and MPs Locket Chatterjee and Swapan Dasgupta have figured in the list of BJP candidates for the ensuing West Bengal assembly election. Mr Supriyo will contest from Tollygunge, Ms Chatterjee from Chunchura seat, while Swapan Dasgupta will be the party candidate from Tarakeswar. Party today released the name of 63 candidates for the West Bengal assembly election.