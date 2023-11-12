इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 01:40:00      انڈین آواز

BJP releases manifesto ‘Sankalp-Patra’ for Madhya Pradesh elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / BHOPAL

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto ‘Sankalp-Patra’ for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday. The manifesto includes 10 major resolutions and guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has announced to provide housing benefits along with monthly financial assistance to 1.31 crore Ladli Bahna scheme beneficiaries. The party has announced the launch of Chief Minister Jan Awas Yojana along with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The resolution to increase the tendu leaf collection rate to 4,000 rupees per bag is also included in the manifesto. The party has made many promises like free education till 12th class to all students from poor families, Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology on the lines of IIT and providing at least one employment or self-employment opportunity in every family.

The party has also promised to provide free ration to the poor for the next five years and LPG cylinders at 450 rupees for the women.

The party also promised the procurement of wheat at 2,700 rupees and paddy at 3,100 rupees per quintal from farmers. 

BJP also promised to conduct Skill development activities for 15 lakh women from villages and Girl child is to be provided 2 lakh rupees until she attains the age of 21 years. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

“غزہ کے ہسپتالوں پر حملے غیر انسانی اور قابل مذمت”

WHO غزہ کے الشفا ہسپتال پر بمباری کی اطلاعات سامنے آنے کے بعد ...

غزہ میں کچھ بھی اور کوئی بھی محفوظ نہیں، ڈبلیو ایچ او چیف

اسرائیل۔فلسطین بحران پر بات چیت کے لیے سلامتی کونسل کا ایک ا ...

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart