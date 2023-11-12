BJP releases manifesto ‘Sankalp-Patra’ for Madhya Pradesh elections

AMN / BHOPAL

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto ‘Sankalp-Patra’ for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday. The manifesto includes 10 major resolutions and guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has announced to provide housing benefits along with monthly financial assistance to 1.31 crore Ladli Bahna scheme beneficiaries. The party has announced the launch of Chief Minister Jan Awas Yojana along with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The resolution to increase the tendu leaf collection rate to 4,000 rupees per bag is also included in the manifesto. The party has made many promises like free education till 12th class to all students from poor families, Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology on the lines of IIT and providing at least one employment or self-employment opportunity in every family.

The party has also promised to provide free ration to the poor for the next five years and LPG cylinders at 450 rupees for the women.

The party also promised the procurement of wheat at 2,700 rupees and paddy at 3,100 rupees per quintal from farmers.

BJP also promised to conduct Skill development activities for 15 lakh women from villages and Girl child is to be provided 2 lakh rupees until she attains the age of 21 years.