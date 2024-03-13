FreeCurrencyRates.com

BJP Releases List Of All 60 Candidates For Assembly Polls In Arunachal Pradesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of all 60 candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The party’s Central Election Committee approved the list of candidates in a meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP president JP Nadda on Monday. As per the approved list, Chief Minister Pema Khandu will be contesting from Mukto seat, State BJP president Biyuram Wahge from Pakke Kessang, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham constituency.

Notably, three sitting Ministers in the Khandu Ministry failed to find their names on the list. They are – Home Minister Bamang Felix from Nyapin constituency who is being replaced by first timer Tai Nikio, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki from Ziro-Hapoli who is being replaced by another first timer Er Hage Appa, and Industries Minister Tumke Bagra from Aalo West seat who is being substituted by Topin Ete. Most importantly, all three recently inducted BJP members from Congress – Ninong Ering from Pasighat West, Lombo Tayeng from Mebo, and Wanglin Lowangdong from Borduria-Bogapani managed to get the BJP tickets this time around.

Arunachal Pradesh has 60 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies. The Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously.

