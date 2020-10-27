BJP must apologise for calling WPI a Radical Organization: Party President SQR Ilyas

AMN / NEW DELHI

Welfare Party of India has slammed Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for calling it radical and terrorist organisation and sought an immediate public apology from him.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of forming a ‘radical syndicate’ along with the Jamaat-e-Islami, WPI and the Popular Front of India and supporting extremism in the country.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that when Gandhi was contesting the 2019 general elections from Wayanad, people across the country were shocked to see more flags of Jamaat-e-Islami than of his party in the political rallies there.

National President of Welfare Party of India Dr SQR Ilyas said that the allegations made by Mr Naqvi were baseless and aimed at maligning the image of his party. He said that Welfare Party of India is a value based secular political party, independent of any affiliations and registered with Election commission of India.

Dr Ilyas said remarks of Muktar Abbas Naqvi shows the desperation of BJP party as it is losing its hold in Bihar state which is going to polls and is using its most popular methodology to divert, distract and polarise the voters and added that the people will reject it as they are tired of their fake tactics and slogans.

He said WPI is a value based secular political party which is striving to politically empower all marginalized sections of the society and has always taken up issues concerning the people and as a political party it has all rights to support, make alliance or share seats with any political parties.

He said BJP should learn to play fair and give space to other political parties in level playing and doing alliance politics in the first past the post system adopted in our country the largest democracy in the world.