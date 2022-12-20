BJP MPs in Lok Sabha demand high-level probe in Bihar hooch tragedy incidents

STAFF REPORTER

Demand for a high-level inquiry into Bihar hooch tragedy incidents was made in the Lok Sabha today. BJP MPs raised the issue during Zero Hour in the House. Party MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal alleged that Bihar government is trying to destroy evidence related to the incidents. He demanded compensation for the family members of those affected. Another party MP Ravishankar Prasad alleged that no post-mortem was conducted after the deaths. He said it is a serious issue of Human Rights violation and like NHRC, other agencies should also visit the affected agencies. LJP(R) MP Chirag Paswan demanded President rule in Bihar and CBI inquiry into the matter. On the other hand, JDU MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh objected to NHRC investigation into the matter. He wondered why the Commission did not feel the need to visit Gujarat and Karnataka when similar incidents occurred. He alleged that central agencies are being misused.