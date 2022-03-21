FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2022 11:37:11      انڈین آواز

BJP demands renaming Guntur’s Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Kadapa March 20: Buoyed by the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the four assembly elections, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP has reiterated the demand for renaming the ‘Jinnah Tower’ in Guntur.

About the origins of ‘Jinnah Tower’, one story is that a representative of Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, visited Guntur in the pre-Independence era. He was felicitated by Lal Jan, the grandfather of the former Rajya Sabha member, S. M. Laljan Basha who is said to have built a tower to commemorate the leader of the Muslim League.

According to another narrative, two Municipal Chairmen, Nadimpalli Narasimha Rao, and Tellakula Jalayya were responsible during their respective terms of office for the construction of the ‘Jinnah Tower,’ as a symbol of peace and harmony.

“In Guntur, a tower is named after Jinnah. He was responsible for the killing of lakhs of Hindus during the partition of ‘Akhanda Bharat (undivided India)’, and the persecution of Hindus in Pakistan. The BJP demands that the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah be removed from the tower in Guntur,” The Andhra Pradesh BJP co-in charge Sunil Deodhar said on Saturday.

Speaking at Ranabheri in Kadapa, Deodhar said, isn’t against Muslims or Islam, but fundamentalism and appeasement politics and alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not willing to rename the tower because he fears losing his vote bank.

He demanded that the ‘Jinnah Tower’ in Guntur should be renamed and suggested the tower can be renamed after APJ Abdul Kalam, former President.

Last year in December, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha to rename ‘Jinnah Tower’ after the name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The tower was erected on six pillars that open to a dome, typical of the then Muslim architecture in the early twentieth century. According to the State Archaeology Department, the tower could be brought under the list of protected monuments since it has a history of more than 60 years.

The tower that was in a state of neglect and was crumbling recently got repaired and painted in tricolor by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

Mandeep Singh’s goal helps India record  dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar , 20 March : Amid nerve wrecking tension and high drama  Mandeep Si ...

BOXING: BFI names 5- member women’s squad for Asian Games

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, March 14: Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart