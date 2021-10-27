BJP criticizes Congress over Pegasus issue; says Rahul Gadhi spreading lies

AMN
BJP today criticized Congress over the Pegasus issue alleging that it is spreading lies on the matter. Talking to media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said neither Congress nor its leader Rahul Gandhi had gone to court over the issue. He said the government had given an affidavit demanding an expert committee to look into the matter and the apex court has accepted it. Terming the Pegasus issue as manufactured controversy, he alleged that Mr Gandhi is spreading lies over the issue.
Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had welcomed the Supreme Court decision saying that the Opposition’s stand on this issue has been vindicated. He criticized the government over the issue. The court has ordered the formation of a three-member expert committee to inquire into the alleged use of Pegasus spyware.