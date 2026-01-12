The Indian Awaaz

BJP criticises West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged interference during ED raid

Jan 12, 2026

Sudhir Kumar

The BJP has criticised Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged interference during the Enforcement Directorate raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the Chief Minister’s decision to visit the I-PAC office, stating that it is neither a TMC office nor the residence of any party leader.

Mr Prasad also alleged that the convoy of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was attacked yesterday in the presence of the police. He said that despite efforts to lodge an FIR, no case was registered, calling the incident unfortunate.

The BJP leader also alleged that the entire police system of West Bengal has become a tool in the hands of the Chief Minister, adding that the law enforcement system in the state is being misused for unconstitutional and undemocratic activities.

