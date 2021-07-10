BJP criticises Rajasthan govt of being failed to control rising crime cases

AMN

IndiaThe BJP has criticised the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government of being failed to control the rising crime cases in the State. Addressing media in New Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore said, as per the crime report of 2019-20, unfortunately Rajashtan has topped the list in the country in the crime graph.

He alleged that State has registered the highest number of crime cases against women and in 2020, there was also a 50 per cent rise in crimes against women. Mr Rathore alleged that the State government has abdicated its responsibility towards people and its only goal is to remain in power.