BJP CEC meets to prepare strategy for upcoming Assembly Elections

AMN / NEW DELHI

A BJP Central Election Committee meeting is underway in New Delhi to finalise the party’s first list of candidates for five assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda and other senior party leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are attending the meeting at the party headquarters.

In the meeting, the party is expected to clear the names of BJP candidates for the first phase of the polls in Assam and West Bengal.

The Congress Central Election Committee will also meet on 6th of this month to clear the names of candidates for West Bengal and Assam assembly elections.