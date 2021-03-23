BJP Assam MANIFESTO Promises to make state free from floods

AMN / GUWAHATI

The BJP national President J P Nadda has released the party’s Sankalpa Patra for Assam promising to make the state free from floods.

Releasing the Sankalpa Patra or the manifesto in Guwahati in presence of several leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mr. Nadda said that the party would launch Mission Brahmaputra to eliminate all losses to lives, livelihoods and property.

The manifesto also promises to bring 30 lakh families under the coverage of Orunodoi scheme if comes to power again. It also assures to increase the monthly amount to 3000 rupees under Orunodoi from the present 830 rupees. The party promises to protect the rights of the people through a corrected National Register of Citizens, NRC.

The party also made ‘ten commitments’ in the manifesto — one of which is initiation of a process to “correct and reconcile” the entries made as part of the Supreme Court-mandated National Register of Citizens exercise, as it seeks to “protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants”.

The manifesto underlined that the BJP, if voted to power, will provide free education to every child, make arrangements to control floods and ensure that the state achieves “self-sufficiency” when it comes to production of essential items.

It further gave assurance that payments made to women under ‘Orundoi’ scheme will be increased to Rs 3,000 from the current Rs 830, and eligible residents would be empowered with land rights.