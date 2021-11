BJP President J P Nadda has appointed Maharashtra BJP leader Vinod Tawde as the National General Secretary of the party. Mr. Tawde is a prominent Maratha leader and has served in several organisational positions in Maharashtra. He has a base in Konkan and Mumbai.

Similarly, Rituraj Sinha and Asha Lakhra have been made National Secretary of the party. The BJP also appointed two new spokespersons Bharti Ghosh, a former IPS officer from West Bengal, and Shehzad Poonawalla.