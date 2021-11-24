Farm laws repeal, Kartarpur corridor reopening: Too little, too late for BJP



By Nitin Mahajan

The repeal of three Central farm laws and reopening of Kartarpur Corridor may be too little, too late for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.



Sources stated that there is a feeling in the party that it is facing a rout in the forthcoming elections due to the short sightedness of the central leaders of the party.



It is learnt that despite repeated warnings by the state leaders the central leaders did not take the issue seriously.



The state leadership has also been repeatedly giving a feedback of the ground situation in relation to farm laws. It is learnt that an internal survey is also being conducted by the BJP to gauge the effect of the announcement of repeal the three farm laws in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls.



The polls for Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place early next year and the BJP is trying to make a mark in the state.



Interestingly, the state BJP is contesting the Assembly polls without it’s long time ally Shiromani Akali Dal. And there is a sense among the party cadre that the move to repeal farm laws may have been too little too late.

………

Cabinet completes formalities to repeal three Farm Laws

The Union Cabinet has completed the formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. The three farm laws are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. The bills were passed by Parliament during the monsoon session last year.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, it will be the government’s priority to take back these three laws.

Earlier, while addressing the nation on the 19th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws.