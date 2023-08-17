BJP announces first lists of candidates for Assembly polls in MP and Chhattisgarh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Bhartiya Janta Party BJP today announced first lists of candidates for Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Elections in these states are going to be held later this year. The Party has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly and 39 for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House.



The BJP’s Chhattisgarh list comprises five women, 10 candidates from Scheduled Tribes and one from the Scheduled Castes category. For Madhya Pradesh, the party has chosen five women, eight Scheduled Caste candidates and 13 Scheduled Tribes candidates.

This is the first time the BJP has announced names of candidates even before the Election Commission of India announces the poll dates.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP’s central election committee, the party’s decision-making body for selection of candidates and preparation of poll strategies.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are among five states going to polls later this year, along with Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.