इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2024 10:50:56      انڈین آواز

BJP announces 5th list, Kangana Ranaut, Naveen Jindal among 111 candidates

Published On: By

Varun Gandhi dropped from UP’s Pilibhit as BJP announced 5th list

Staff Reporter

The BJP today announced its fifth list of 111 candidates which include names of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and new entrant Naveen Jindal.

Kangana Ranaut is party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as the party released its fifth list of 111 candidates.

Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, who joined the BJP today, has been fielded from the Kurukshetra seat in Haryana.

The saffron party dropped Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and allotted the seat to former Congress leader Jitin Prasada.

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has been fielded from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The party gave a Lok Sabha ticket to former judge of Calcutta High Court, Justice Abhijit Ganguly, from Tamluk.

Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP in the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Arjun Singh and Tapas Roy, who recently rejoined the BJP from the TMC, will contest the Barrackpore and Kolkata North seats respectively.

The BJP has also given a ticket to a protest leader from Sandeshkhali, Rekha Patra, in the Bashirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the candidate from Sambalpur in Odisha and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri.

Amrita Roy, a member of the Krishnanagar Royal family who joined the BJP last week, is the party candidate from Krishnanagar. She will be contesting against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra.

