BJP alleged corruption by Kejriwal govt in new classrooms construction in Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP today alleged corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the new classrooms construction in the city. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Party Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, 50 to 90 percent hiked construction cost of classrooms was shown, overlooking provisions of CPWD manual. He alleged that it was intended to give tender to the selected contractors.

Mr Bhatia also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Mr. Kejriwal took no action on CVC inquiry report on construction of classrooms in the government schools. He questioned why no tender was floated for construction of classrooms. He said the Chief Minister is answerable to taxpayers for alleged corruption in the construction. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal arbitrarily appointed an architect, a consultant close to Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain without tender. He demanded a probe in the matter.