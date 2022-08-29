FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2022 12:43:51      انڈین آواز

BJP alleged corruption by Kejriwal govt in new classrooms construction in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

BJP today alleged corruption by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the new classrooms construction in the city. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Party Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, 50 to 90 percent hiked construction cost of classrooms was shown, overlooking provisions of CPWD manual. He alleged that it was intended to give tender to the selected contractors.

Mr Bhatia also alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Mr. Kejriwal took no action on CVC inquiry report on construction of classrooms in the government schools. He questioned why no tender was floated for construction of classrooms. He said the Chief Minister is answerable to taxpayers for alleged corruption in the construction. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Mr. Kejriwal arbitrarily appointed an architect, a consultant close to Jailed Minister Satyendar Jain without tender. He demanded a probe in the matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian hockey moving in right direction: Men and Women’s team captains

By Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Hockey is moving in the right direction. This assertion was made on by the Men ...

Durand Football :Mumbai City trounce Rajasthan United  

Harpal Singh Bedi     Kolkata, 29 August:  Displaying awesome fire power  ...

Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games start in more than 11,000 panchayats in Rajasthan

AMN Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games have started in more than 11,000 panchayats this morning. Chief Minist ...

خبرنامہ

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

بین الاقوامی مالیاتی فنڈ کی ٹیم سری لنکا کے حکام کے ساتھ تبادلہ خیال جاری رکھنے کی غرض سے کولمبو جائے گی

بین الاقوامی مالیاتی فنڈ کی ٹیم، سری لنکا کے حکام کے ساتھاقت ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart