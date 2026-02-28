BJP accuses Congress of compromising national interests under influence of foreign powers

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

BJP today accused the Congress party of compromising national and public interests under the influence of foreign powers. Addressing the media in New Delhi this afternoon, Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also criticised the Congress for the protest by its youth wing at Bharat Mandapam and alleged that the party is shielding its leaders involved in this protest. He said there are some designated places for protest where prior permission is required for the protest.