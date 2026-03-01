President Murmu, V-P, PM express grief over loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh factory explosion 

Last Updated on March 1, 2026 1:22 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

21 killed in Firecracker manufacturing unit explosion in Samarlakota

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the explosion at a factory in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

In a social media post, President Murmu called the accident extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured. The Vice President also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given fifty thousand rupees.

The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Home Minister Amit Shah also informed that rescue and relief operations are underway and medical care is being provided to the injured. Mr Shah expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those affected.