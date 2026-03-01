Andhra Pradesh: 21 killed in Firecracker unit explosion in Samarlakota

Last Updated on March 1, 2026 1:21 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least 21 people were killed in a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh Saturday. Many others were injured when the powerful blast ripped through the unit, triggering panic in nearby villages.

Police officials said the impact of the explosion was so intense. The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada. The hospital superintendent said seven patients were admitted with 90 to 100 per cent burn injuries and are undergoing treatment.

In total, 18 people are receiving medical care. Police have so far identified 13 of the deceased. Police, health, fire and emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations as ambulances transported the injured. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was on a tour of Vijayanagaram, reviewed the situation with senior officials. He sought details about the cause of the explosion and directed ministers and top authorities to visit the accident site. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast.