Air India, IndiGo suspend West Asia flights amid developing situation

Feb 28, 2026

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In view of the developing situation in parts of West Asia, Air India suspended all its flights to all destinations in the region. In a social media post, Air India said that it will continue to assess the safety and security environment for the flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. It added that their teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers.  The flight operator has urged the passengers to check their flight status at Air India’s website.  For any further information, passengers can contact the 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333 and +91 1169329999. 

Meanwhile, Indigo has also cancelled all its flights in the region till midnight. In its advisory, Indigo said that its teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible. The Airline advised passengers to explore alternate travel options or opt for a full refund if their flight is impacted.

