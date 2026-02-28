Kuno National Park receives 9 cheetahs from Botswana

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today announced the arrival of nine cheetahs from Botswana at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In a social media post, the Minister said that the group comprises six females and three males. He stated that with their arrival, the population under Project Cheetah has further strengthened. Mr Yadav said that India now has a thriving population of 48 cheetahs, including 28 India-born cubs.