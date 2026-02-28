The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Kuno National Park receives 9 cheetahs from Botswana

Feb 28, 2026

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today announced the arrival of nine cheetahs from Botswana at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In a social media post, the Minister said that the group comprises six females and three males. He stated that with their arrival, the population under Project Cheetah has further strengthened. Mr Yadav said that India now has a thriving population of 48 cheetahs, including 28 India-born cubs. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP accuses Congress of compromising national interests under influence of foreign powers

Feb 28, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India, IndiGo suspend West Asia flights amid developing situation

Feb 28, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates Micron ATMP facility in Gujarat

Feb 28, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

रेल मंत्रालय: यूटीएस मोबाइल ऐप की सेवाएं कल से बंद

28 February 2026 7:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

राहुल गांधी ने पश्चिम एशिया संकट पर भारतीयों की सुरक्षा के लिए त्वरित कदमों की मांग की

28 February 2026 7:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ईरान संकट पर वैश्विक दबाव बढ़ा, युद्ध रोकने की उठी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मांग

28 February 2026 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

57 Students Killed in Israeli Strike on School in Southern Iran

28 February 2026 7:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments