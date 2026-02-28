PM Modi inaugurates Micron ATMP facility in Gujarat

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Semiconductor Assembly, Test and Packaging (ATMP) facility of Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited in Sanand during his visit to Gujarat. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India’s semiconductor manufacturing journey, with the commencement of commercial production and shipment of the first made-in-India semiconductor memory modules from the Sanand ATMP facility.

This development represents a major step forward in strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr Modi said that the India AI Impact Summit, which was organised in India, introduced the world to its AI capability.

Mr. Modi asserted that while the previous century was regulated by oil, the microchip is going to be the regulator of this century. The Prime Minister emphasised that this historic day is a testament to India’s commitment to technology leadership, marking a shift from being known primarily for software to now stepping into the world of hardware and global value chains.

He also called the occasion a symbol of a crucial partnership between India and the United States in securing the global supply chain for humanity, particularly in the critical sectors of chips and AI. The Prime Minister pointed out that the rapid progress of this plant, right from the MoU to the commencement of commercial production, sends a clear message to the world – India is ready, India is reliable, and India delivers.

Under the Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and the approval of ten major projects, a Pan-India ecosystem is taking shape from Sanand to Noida and Assam, he added. As the nation’s manufacturing aspirations grow alongside the rising demand for electronics and automobiles, the Prime Minister praised the leadership of Micron. He stated that this decade marks a turning point for the nation’s youth, as India proves itself to be capable and competitive.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the semiconductor industry is a foundational industry and that India has established its position on the global map. He added that electronics manufacturing has registered sixfold growth, while electronics exports have recorded eightfold growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that mobile phones have now become among the top exported items of the country. He called the occasion historic and said that India has firmly established its position on the global map. He said Chips designed in India will now be manufactured in India.

According to Akashwani, With a total investment of over 22,500 crore rupees, the project represents the first proposal approved under the India Semiconductor Mission. This project, which saw its groundbreaking just in September 2023, is now ready to convert advanced DRAM and NAND wafers into finished products for markets worldwide. A key highlight of this facility is its nearly 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, ranking it among the largest raised-floor cleanrooms in the world.