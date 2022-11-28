Bilateral training exercise “AUSTRA HIND 22” between contingents of Indian Army and Australian Army commences in Rajasthan

AMN

The bilateral training exercise “AUSTRA HIND 22” between contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army commenced on Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

This is the first exercise in the series of AUSTRA HIND with participation of all arms and services contingent from both armies. The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the DOGRA Regiment. Exercise “AUSTRA HIND” will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate.