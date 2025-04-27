Bihar Sets Two Guinness World Records in Madhubani Painting and Buddhist Monk Performance

In Bihar, two Guinness World Records were achieved in different categories of Madhubani painting and singing bowl ensemble performances by Buddhist monks.

The officials of Guinness World Records handed over certificates to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna at Pataliputra Sports Complex today.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games to be held from 4th May to 15th May in Bihar.

A large-sized Madhubani painting measuring 18.69 square meters was created at Madhubani Painting Institution under the guidance of famous artist Bauaa Devi and others to offer tributes to Padma Shri Jagdamba Devi. The authorities also felicitated famous Mithila painting artist Bauaa Devi for attaining this feat.

In the second feat, 375 monks hailing from various monasteries and spanning an impressive range of ages of five years to 70 years came together last evening at Bodhgaya and achieved the world record for the biggest gathering of Buddhist monks for a singing bowl ensemble. It created a very harmonious soundscape. The practice is related to Buddhist traditions for meditation, rituals and ceremonies.

Director General of Bihar Sports Authority Ravindran Shankarn, who was present at the moment at Bodhgaya, termed it as historic. He said for the first time ever, the Mahabodhi Temple played host to the largest singing bowl ensemble in history, culminating in a prestigious Guinness World Record. Mr Ravindran said this remarkable feat underscores the rich artistic and spiritual traditions deeply rooted in the heart of Bihar.