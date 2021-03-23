Bihar: RJD MLAs beaten up inside state assembly

RJD says Nitish Kumar’s days are numbered

AGENCIES/ WEB DESK

Bihar Police on Tuesday reportedly thrashed RJD MLAs inside the state assembly as they were staging a protest outside the Speaker’s chamber against a new police bill.

Bihar police on Tuesday reportedly thrashed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators inside the state assembly premises, leading to a big political upheaval in the state.

According to reports, the clashes broke out when the Opposition MLAs were trying to hold Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha hostage inside his chamber.

Several Opposition legislators, including RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh and CPM legislator Satyendra Yadav were injured in this incident. Yadav had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance for treatment as he fell unconscious.

The visuals of the incident, now viral on social media, show RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh being kicked by the police.

WHY THE PROTEST?

The bone of contention, which led to clashes between Opposition legislators and the police, was the new bill that was tabled by the Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday relating to empowering Bihar Military Police (BMP).

Protesting against the tabling of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, the RJD leaders repeatedly created ruckus during the assembly proceedings, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House multiple times.

The Opposition raised slogans protesting the proposed Bill, claiming that it was draconian in nature and gave sweeping power to the police to arrest someone.

After several interruptions, Cabinet minister Bijender Yadav finally tabled the Bill at 3 PM amidst huge protest.

Soon after the bill was tabled, Vijay Kumar Sinha was compelled to adjourn the House till 4:30.

THE situation turned violent when Opposition legislators sat on protest outside the Speaker’s chamber trying to block him from going inside the House to reconvene the proceedings.