Bihar ready for Covid vaccination

Staff Reporter / PATNA

All arrangements have been completed for Covid-19 vaccination in Bihar, starting tomorrow. Health Minister Mangal Pandey said the state government has made all necessary preparations for smooth conduct of vaccination exercise across the state.

Mr Pandey said, vials have reached in all 38 districts of the state. Web casting of vaccination will be undertaken at 50 centres in different parts of the state. He said district administration has been instructed to take utmost care during the vaccination campaign. The Health Minister said, two doses of same vaccine will be administered to the people after a gap of 28 days.

Meanwhile, two lakh 52 thousand 487 patients have so far recovered from the infection in the state. The number of active cases in the state is continuously declining. Currently, four thousand eight patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.88 per cent. This is 1.36 per cent more than the national average.

Over 94 thousand corona tests were carried out during the past 24 hours. Over one crore 96 lakh corona tests have been conducted in the state so far.