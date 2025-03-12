Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar Makhana Farmers thanks PM Modi as he leads as brand ambassador at Global platforms

Mar 13, 2025

AMN

In Bihar, a sense of pride is prevailing among Makhana producers, farmers and exporters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading as a brand ambassador at Global platforms and promoting superfood himself. After the announcement of the Makhana Board in Bihar in the Union Budget 2025-26 by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, several events are being organised.

The Prime Minister gifted Makhana to the President of Mauritius; besides this, he also presented the roadmap for Makhana. Farmers have appreciated the gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Makhana. Purnea based farmer Adarsh says the whole farmer’s fraternity is thankful to Modi Ji.

Darbhanga based businessman Abhinav Khedia says with promotion of Makhana Mithila region as well country will get benefits due to huge potential in export. Senior scientist at National Research Centre for Makhana in Darbhanga Dr. Manoj Kumar said the impact of incentives are already visible. With attempts from various corners the superfood, Makhana of Bihar is going to reign it’s supremacy at global arena.

