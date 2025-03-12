Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP sweeps Haryana local bodies elections by winning 9 of 10 mayoral posts

Mar 12, 2025
AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party registered a big victory in the election of Mayor, President, and Ward members of various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipalities of Haryana today. The BJP won polls for nine of the ten mayoral positions, including in Gurugram and Rohtak.

BJP candidate Praveen Joshi registered a historic victory for the post of Mayor in Municipal Corporation Faridabad. He won by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Lata Rani by 3 lakh 16 thousand 852 votes. 

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the people have put their stamp of approval on the works and policies of the government, and the “triple-engine government” will work at a fast pace to realize the vision of a developed Haryana. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing State Assembly session, Saini reiterated that the people have endorsed the works and policies of the BJP government.

