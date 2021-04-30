Bihar govt to give special family pension to govt officials who died due to Covid

Staff Reporter

Bihar government has taken decision to give special family pension to those government officials who died due to Covid infection in the state .This decision was taken at cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.It may be noted that a number of government officials died to covid complication in the recent past.

Meanwhile Bihar’s chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh succumbed to multiple organ failure after testing positive for COVID-19 at a hospital this afternoon . He was admitted more than a week ago after he developed complications in breathing. Mr Singh was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre and took charge as chief secretary on February 27 this year.