Bihar govt issues SOP in view of Assembly Elections and Durga Puja festival

AMN / PATNA

Bihar government has issued order along with standard operating procedures ( SOPs) allowing political gatherings and events at closed places and on grounds outside containment zones across the state for the assembly elections and by election to Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The order has been issued in the backdrop of MHAs direction rolled out in which it had authorized state governments for regulating political gatherings and events outside containment zones. As per the order , only 50 percent of the seating capacity would be allowed inside closed places with maximum gathering of two hundred persons.