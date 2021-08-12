Bihar: Flood situation continues to be grim in 12 riverine districts

AMN

Flood situation continued to be grim in 12 riverine districts of Bihar including Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur and Munger . The situation has further aggravated following continuous rise of water level of river Ganga. The water level of this river is just 50 cm below than highest water level of 51.65 meter which was recorded in 2016. Flood water is fastly engulfing fresh areas of the affected areas. People are migrating to higher places.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked DMs of 12 districts to remain alert keeping in mind the rising trend of water level in the Ganga. Mr Kumar instructed officials to further step up relief and rescue operation in the affected areas. The Chief Minister said the government had made a provision for payment of rupees 15 thousand on birth of a female child at the flood relief camp and rupees 10 thousand on the birth of male child at the relief camp.

Nitish Kumar also instructed to make arrangements of fodder for animals at all relief camps.